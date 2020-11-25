Ukrainian Energy Company Wants to Set Up a Large-Scale Plant in Pakistan

Ukrainian Clear Energy Group of Companies has expressed interest in developing and designing a landfill degassing project in Punjab.

The Ukrainian company specializes in the implementation of renewable energy projects and municipal solid waste (MSW) management. In that regard, a delegation from the company visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to discuss the potential of renewable energy in Punjab.

Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) officials Dr. Salman Haider and Amir Shahzad Butt joined the meeting through video link. Representatives of the Lahore Waste Management Company also attended the meeting.

PBIT Facilitation Director, Dr, Suhail Saleem, received the delegation, and International Business Manager, Kotliarov Evgenii, from the Ukrainian company briefed the attendees on the potential of renewable energy available in Punjab.

In his remarks, Group CEO, Serhii Savchuk, said that his company excelled in waste management and that they intended to design and develop a first-of-its-kind landfill degassing project in Pakistan. He informed the members of the meeting that his company was preparing a business plan and will submit an unsolicited bid.

In response to the delegation’s presentation, PBIT agreed to provide one-window facilitation to the company and connect it with other relevant government departments.

The delegation said that cooperation in energy affairs between Pakistan and Ukraine will assist Pakistan in modernizing the energy sector to make it efficient. Pakistan may also be able to increase the share of renewable energy sources and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the long run.