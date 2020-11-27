Hafeez Reveals the Weirdest Cricketer in the World

Mohammad Hafeez, known for his witty and funny replies, said that he is the weirdest player in the world. His comments came after stats revealed that he is the only batsman in the world to have a better record in 2020 than in previous years.

Hafeez is in the form of his life, scoring loads of runs at a high strike rate in the limited over formats. The 40-year old has been a force to reckon with in Pakistan’s batting line up.

Hafeez has played 25 matches this year, scoring 844 runs at an average of 49.6 and a strike rate of 141. The highest numbers of his career.

Yes I’m the Weirdest 😂 hence confirmed from the stats 👍🏼 https://t.co/maBCNhNCh3 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 22, 2020

Hafeez, also nicknamed Professor, has always been known to possess the talent but his numbers did not justify his talent previously.

Hafeez revealed that a change in his mindset has helped him improve his batting. He said that practicing power-hitting in the nets and trying to play aggressive cricket has helped him transform his limited-overs game.

Hafeez also attributed his improvement to golf. He said that he relaxes by playing golf, which gives him calmness while on the cricket pitch. He added that the golf swing has also helped his bat swing.

Hafeez will be in action in the T20I series against New Zealand scheduled to start from 18th December.