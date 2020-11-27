Huawei Launching IdeaHub in Pakistan on 3rd December to Transform Workspace During Pandemic and Beyond

The Huawei R&D team has been working on a complete solution for this pandemic and is finally ready to launch its new product, Huawei IdeaHub, in Pakistan — a solution that can effortlessly turn conference rooms, executive offices, classrooms, homes, and open areas into smart digital spaces.

Huawei has been working towards making lives more convenient with its products and solutions and to transform surroundings into a fully connected intelligent world.

Huawei started its video conferencing journey in 1993 by launching China’s first 1080p HD Video Conferencing System. Now after 27 years of R&D, Huawei is bringing the IdeaHub, a product that will bring a revolution to the workspace, a product which is designed for the fully connected intelligent world.

Huawei IdeaHub is a revolutionary product that redefines conventional office space. With its core capabilities of Interactive Whiteboard, Professional Video Conferencing, and Prosperous Cloud Ecosystem, the Huawei IdeaHub can flexibly adapt to the Smart Offices, Smart Education, Finance, and Healthcare industries.

Its 4K Video, Data Sharing, Speaker Tracking, and Handwriting Precision make it the end-point of the next generation of Intelligent Digital Workspace.

Huawei Pakistan will unveil the product to its esteemed customers & partners on the 3rd of December 2020 and will give them a chance to actually feel the live-environment scenarios of this latest innovative product. They will elaborate on how this product is useful in the current pandemic situation and how it can make life easier and more productive.

All the top CXOs across Pakistan will be joining the event. Anyone can join the live stream on Huawei Pakistan’s official Facebook page.