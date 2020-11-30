FBR Falls Short of Its Monthly Target for November

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs. 346 billion against the assigned monthly target of Rs. 348 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs. 2 billion.

Top FBR officials told ProPakistani that the revenue collection will further increase by Rs. 4 to Rs. 6 billion on the compilation of final figures. A press release is also expected from the FBR by midnight.

ALSO READ

FBR Takes Significant Facilitative Initiatives For Taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue’s provisional revenue collection figures amounted to Rs. 1.686 trillion during July-November (2020-21) against the target of Rs. 1.670 trillion, reflecting an increase of Rs. 17 billion.