Authorities Ban Indoor Dining in Islamabad

Islamabad’s District Administration has imposed a ban on indoor dining in view of the Coronavirus situation in the federal capital.

According to DC Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, only take away and outdoor dining facilities will be allowed until further order.

In this regard, DC Islamabad has directed all Assistant Commissioners/ Sub Divisional Magistrates to enforce the latest directive issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Last week, DC Islamabad’s office was shut down temporarily after several employees had tested positive for the Coronavirus disease.

As per official statistics issued by the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the Coronavirus positivity rate in the federal capital has dropped to 4.3% after peaking at 7.16% on 20 November.

In the last 24 hours, Islamabad has reported 283 new cases and 4 deaths of Coronavirus.