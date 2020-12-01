Ehsaas Kafalat: Govt Starts Payments to 4.3 Million Deserving Women

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar, has said that the payments to over 4.3 million deserving women under the latest phase of PTI government’s flagship Ehsaas Kafalat program have started.

Briefing media on the program, Dr. Sania said that a sum of Rs. 12,000 will be paid to the needy women, who will be able to withdraw the amount through ATMs.

ALSO READ

Using the Word ‘Ban’ On Visas for Pakistanis Is An Insult To UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

According to the PM’s aide, payments are being made as a six-month installment to women from all four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan for the July-December period.

The PM’s aide asked the payees to bring their identity cards with them at the time of payments, adding that the receipts will be issued to ensure transparency.

ALSO READ

Saudi Arabia Appoints Women to Help Umrah Pilgrims

Dr. Sania maintained that strict implementation of COVID-19 health guidelines would be ensured at the payment centers.

Ehsaas Kafaalat was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 31, 2020, in Islamabad.