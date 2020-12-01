Govt Increases LPG Prices For Domestic and Commercial Consumers

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by 1.5 percent for domestic use in December 2020, a notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revealed on Monday.

In monetary terms, this is a rise of Rs. 23 per cylinder (11.8kg), and amounts to a final price of around Rs. 1,530.3 per cylinder which will be effective from Tuesday, 1 December.

The price for commercial LPG has also been bumped up by Rs. 88. The price per cylinder will now be Rs. 5,976 up from Rs. 5,888

OGRA’s notification revealed the new rates under which the price of LPG has increased by Rs. 1.92 per kg to Rs. 131.63 in December up from Rs. 129.7 per kg in November.