List of Educational Institutes That Have Delayed Exams Due to COVID-19

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, had announced on 23 November that all the educational institutions including schools, colleges, and tuition centers in Pakistan would be shut down from 26 November onwards amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Additionally, online classes will continue until 24 December, followed by winter break from 25 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

Regarding the examinations scheduled for December, the minister had stated that with the exception of professional examinations, they have all been postponed until 15 January 2021.

ALSO READ

KU Extends Deadline for Online Admission Tests

Following the announcement by the government, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced a new Policy Guidance for the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), according to which all the examinations that had been scheduled for December 2020 have been delayed. However, it excludes the MDCAT, entrance examinations, and recruitment examinations.

Additionally, the University of Punjab (PU), the University of Health Sciences (UHS), the University of Sindh Jamshoro, the University of Karachi (KU), the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have officially postponed their exams.

PU has delayed its examinations for BA/BSc. and the Associate Degree Parts 1 and 2, and MA/MSc. Part 1, while Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has delayed all its examinations.

Both KU and AIOU announced the postponement of all their examinations that had been scheduled to begin on 26 November.

UHS announced on Twitter that “all undergraduate and postgraduate theory and practical examinations” scheduled from 26 November to 24 December have been delayed until further notice.

The University of Sindh Jamshoro has also announced the postponement of all its theory examinations until mid-January 2021.

Additionally, the NUST Entry Test (NET) 2021 (Series-1) that had been scheduled to start from 28 November has also been postponed.

ALSO READ

PMC Announces Date For MDCAT Result

Furthermore, the Punjab education boards have announced that they will not be conducting practical examinations for intermediate and matriculation classes this year.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also announced that all their examinations that had been scheduled for December will be postponed until further notice.

Similarly, the annual examinations for classes one to eight in Balochistan have been postponed to 10 March 2021.