KU Extends Deadline for Online Admission Tests

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended its deadline for the submission of application forms for its entrance-test-based online admissions 2021. Applicants need to submit their documents with the paid fee voucher by 2 December 2020.

The new deadline is valid only for selected Bachelor’s and Master’s programs and applies to Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programs), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning program), and the Department of Visual Studies.

All the information about the admissions (including the online admission form, the prospectus, and the submission guidelines) is available on the university’s web portal.

KU will conduct the entry test through its recently-established ‘KU Assessment and Testing Service’.

Applicants who opt for either self-finance or the reserved seats must both take and pass KU’s entry test to be considered for admissions.