DRAP and US Launch New Platform to Resolve Medicine Issues in Pakistan

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in partnership with the US government, has launched the Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS). It is an innovative online platform that will enable the Government of Pakistan to efficiently and effectively evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medicines, leading to higher health security in the country.

The Government of Pakistan and the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), worked together to create the platform to meet international pharmaceutical standards.

PIRIMS will integrate the registration, inspection, licensing, and monitoring of approved medicines. With this platform, the regulators can monitor medicines in the development and approval processes. The online platform will also facilitate pharmaceutical companies to apply for permission to produce medicine.

ALSO READ

Pakistan to Import COVID-19 Testing Kits That Deliver Results in 20 Minutes

Previously, registering a drug took several years and cost millions to pharmaceutical companies. PIRIMS will significantly reduce the time and cost expended in the process. This will facilitate Pakistani companies to introduce safe and effective medicine within a small frame of time and at a significantly lower cost.

This partnership will also allow Pakistan to increase its participation in the international pharmaceutical market and apply for Level Three Compliance with the World Health Organization’s Global Benchmarking Tool, a globally accepted model to evaluate the maturity of a country’s regulatory framework.

DRAP will also be able to apply for membership in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, an international cooperative to standardize pharmaceutical standards.

In a comment regarding PIRIMS, Deputy Mission Director USAID, Michael Nehrbass, said,