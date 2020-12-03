DRAP Launches Integrated Regulatory Information Management System

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched an online management system to automate the licensing, registration, inspection, and other various functions of the country’s apex drug authority.

Named the ‘Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System’ (PIRIMS), the online system integrates DRAP’s functions and processes in an organized manner in alignment with the guidelines and best practices of the WHO.

On Wednesday, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, formally launched PIRIMS at DRAP headquarters in Islamabad.

While addressing the event, Dr. Sultan said that the launch of PIRIMS has led DRAP to take another step towards transparency and efficiency.

DRAP has developed PIRIMS in collaboration with USAID’s Promoting Quality of Medicine Plus (PQM+) Program.

It also supports Common Technical Document (CTD) submissions, the online inspection reporting of pharmaceutical firms, quality assurance and market surveillance of medicines, and adverse drug reaction reporting.