Technology Transfer Imperative to Promote Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Experts

In an online meeting organized by SDPI, experts stressed that technology transfer will play a key role in promoting much needed renewable energy transition in Pakistan.

The online meeting regarding ‘Potential role of Chinese and Pakistan leaders in the renewable energy transition of Pakistan’ was held on Thursday. The meeting was organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO).

A senior manager in the Development Bureau of GEIDCO, Zhang Xuan, while highlighting the role of various stakeholders, termed it highly important to promote and sustain green and low-carbon sustainable development. She said that the government, private sector, and civil society need to work together for this sustainable transition.

CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Daud, while elaborating the importance of such initiatives, said,

Pakistan is focusing on using indigenous energy sources and having diversified energy supply sources in accordance with CPEC long term plan.

He added that renewable energy projects are thriving in Pakistan. The technology transfer and relocation of manufacturing units for solar power projects are of paramount importance to the sustainable clean energy transition in Pakistan. Therefore, the government is willing to support the Chinese state-owned and private companies in the best manner possible, he said.

Acting Division Director of Power Planning Research at GEIDCO, Dr. Gao Yi, informed the participants that both SDPI and GEIDO are looking forward to the clean energy transition of Pakistan. She said that the overall trend of renewable energy in South Asia is set to bring a significant drop in the cost of energy in the coming 30 years, and the subsequent increase in energy demand would result in significant economic development in South Asia with huge potential for energy trade.

United Energy Power Limited (UEP Wind) Pakistan Director, Tanveer Mirza, remarked that the renewable energy sector is relatively new in Pakistan but has developed at a rapid pace and has been bringing in investment from multilateral financial institutions.

He also highlighted that the renewable energy sector in terms of policy and implementation has a lot of gaps. He said that the potential for manufacturing of Solar PVs and LED lighting is greatly available for local consumption and export.

Director of International Business TBEA Company, Shao Shan, commented,

Stable establishment of long-term relationships and partnerships between the two countries is the need of the hour.

Head of Environment and Climate Change Unit at SDPI, Dr. Imran Khalid, pointed out that the greenhouse gas emissions and energy availability need to be considered in the policy-making for quick implementation of the energy transition in Pakistan. Think tanks need to provide technical and social research support, along with communication support to ensure that the clean energy transition is sustainable and intra- and inter-country collaboration, he added.

Dr. Hina Aslam, Research Fellow Energy and Head of China Study Centre, SDPI, elaborated that a green and low-carbon development pathway is the key to taming the climate crisis, which is impacting human lives and livelihoods.

Other speakers included Dr. Fiaz Chaudary from Energy Informatics Group, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Senior Manager from Nari International Business Company, Lin Qi, and Director Longi New Solar Panel producer in China, Zhou Tianxiang.