KP Bans Use Of Mobiles During Cabinet Meetings

In a major development, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan banned the use of Mobile electronics during cabinet meetings. According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all ministers, advisers, special assistants, secretaries, and officials were ordered to abstain from using Mobiles during cabinet meetings.

Earlier this year, the federal government directed provincial governments to ban the use of social networking applications, with fears of leakage of confidential letters and cyberattacks by foreign agencies. The notification on Thursday directs ministers, special assistants, and advisers to strictly follow this regulation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

KP Assembly Passes Resolution Legalizing Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday also banned dine-in services in hotels and restaurants to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The usual takeaway and delivery services will remain operational throughout the province, according to a report.

In lieu of the KP government’s decision, district-assigned assistant commissioners, extra assistant commissioners, magistrates, and police offers have been mobilized to ensure that no dining services take place inside hotels and restaurants.

Assistant commissioners visited different hotels and restaurants in Peshawar and cantonment areas. Strict warnings were issued at all venues, with closure notices to be circulated to violators who fail to adhere to the new regulation.

Meanwhile, restaurants and hotels at Namak Mandai, Peshawar’s famous food street behind the historical Qissa Khwani bazaar that normally attracted a substantial number of BBQ, Chappli Kabab, Peshawari and Kabuli Pulao lovers, has shown a decrease in customers after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Now Meets All Conditions Required to Order COVID-19 Vaccines

With KP reporting a 5.6 percent positivity ratio since the second wave hit the country, recursive action against the spread of the virus is currently underway.