LG Plans to Outsource More Low End and Mid-Range Phones

LG’s plans to restructure its business still seem to be underway as the company has just confirmed its plans to outsource its low-end and mid-range smartphones. More third-party companies will now be designing and building LG’s phones but they will still be sold under the company’s name.

LG will continue to build its own high-end phones and outsourcing production for low-end and mid-range devices will free up more R&D for premium handsets. LG has already reassigned some of its employees and cut some other production and R&D positions.

The company revealed the LG Wing a while ago as part of its experimental devices project, though the handset ended up being a complete flop. The phone has a dual-screen setup, one of which can swivel into a landscape orientation, revealing a second display at the back.

LG’s Mobile division has been running at a loss for more than 5 years now. Hence, a move to cut costs and restructure the business is not too surprising. The company’s reorganization is undoubtedly an attempt to compete with leading brands including Huawei, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, etc once again.