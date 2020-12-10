Abu Dhabi to Resume Normal Activities in Two Weeks

The Government of Abu Dhabi has decided to resume all its economic, tourism, cultural, and recreational activities within two weeks.

The Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee (ECDC) for the COVID-19 pandemic announced on Wednesday that it is working with the concerned authorities to resume “all activities in two weeks”.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said that the decision was made after the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It said that all activities within the emirate will be resumed while maintaining the precautionary procedures.

“All economic, tourism, cultural, and entertainment activities in the emirate will fully resume, while precautionary procedures already in place will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved,” it said.

The government has made it clear that the prescribed health guideline must be strictly adhered to, violations of which will result in heavy fines.

The ECDC reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This includes active tracing and testing, and welfare programs for social stability during the pandemic.