Here’s How Punjab Highway Patrol Will Reduce Fog-Related Incidents

A meeting chaired by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Dr. Abid Khan, to address concerns about the growing number of highway accidents caused by fog was held yesterday.

The attendees discussed the deployment of force, foglights, reflectors, and soft barriers among other resources to prevent accidents. They also reviewed security and safety concerns for the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The provision of ambulances, recovery vehicles, road furniture, and fiber cabins along the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway to facilitate dealing with accidents was also deliberated over by the attendees. Reportedly, a formal letter will be drafted and sent to the concerned departments regarding the matter.

DIG PHP told the attendees that in case of poor visibility on the motorway, the patrolling beat officer will have to inform his designated district officer about the issue.

Furthermore, while ensuring the performance of the task, the officer will also have to remain in touch with the concerned departments.

The PHP reserves the right to prohibit drivers from using the motorway in poor visibility.