Zong Customers Can Now Purchase Top-Ups and Scratch Cards via GrocerApp

Pakistan’s leading telecom company, Zong 4G, has partnered with the online grocery shopping solution GrocerApp to facilitate customers in the purchase of Mobile top-ups and scratch cards. This adds to the ways Zong customers can top-up their connections remotely from the safety and comfort of their homes as the second coronavirus wave strikes hard.

The partnership reflects Zong’s relentless focus on customer facilitation as the cellular giant leaves no stone unturned to make life easier and safer for Pakistanis. Being convinced that collaborations like this offer convenience into people’s lives, Zong 4G is staying committed to exploring newer, more innovative ways to serve customers in this increasingly digital age.

“With 5G on the horizon and improved connectivity bringing solutions to everyday problems, things are changing fast and we must adapt accordingly,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson. “The partnership with GrocerApp is a reflection of our customer-centricity as we continue to understand the changing consumer needs and build practical communications solutions around them.”

“Zong 4G is the leading digital lifestyle partner of the Pakistani youth and we’re excited to collaborate with them,” said Ahmed Saeed, Founder GrocerApp. “In these challenging times where the world is faced with the worst pandemic in history, it is recommended to stay indoors as much as possible and use solutions like GrocerApp to get stuff delivered to the doorstep. The partnership with Zong also encourages that while facilitating mutual customers.”

The partnership with GrocerApp is in continuation of Zong 4G’s focus on customer facilitation, especially during the Covid outbreak. For the same purpose, the company recently joined hands with GrocerApp enabling over 37 million users of Zong 4G to recharge their mobile balance, and buy Zong scratch card through the GrocerApp website and app.