Pakistan Increases Mangrove Cover While Global Coverage is Decreasing: WWF

The mangrove cover in the Indus delta has increased by 986.36 square kilometers (sq km) during the past 30 years, reported a national daily.

A joint study was conducted by the Institute of Space Technology, World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P), and Society for Environment and Mangrove Protection Welfare Association, which has revealed that the mangrove cover on Sindh’s coastal belt has been growing by an average of 3.74 percent annually.

This is even more notable because, over the years, multiple studies have found mangrove forests being depleted all over the world, with an annual reduction recorded around 2 percent.

The study in concern reviews three-decades from 1990 to 2020 for the growth of mangroves. It includes five geographical regions of the country; the Indus delta, Sandspit, Sonmiani Khor, Kalmat Khor, and Jiwani.

Even though the mangrove forests have shown growth, the study reveals that four of eight indigenous mangrove species have gone extinct here as well. According to the study, the primary reason for this decrease is climate change and human population expansion.

One of the authors of the study, WWF-P Senior Director, Dr. Masood Arshad, spoke to the media and said, “However, Pakistan has managed to visibly increase its mangrove cover over the last 30 years and it is the only country to be able to do so.”

He informed that in 1990 Mangroves covered an area of 477 square km in Pakistan. Now they have expanded to cover 1,463 square kilometres. “This is a 300 percent increase,” he said adding “95 percent of mangrove forests in the country were in the Indus delta in Sindh”.

According to WWF-P Director in Sindh and Balochistan Dr. Tahir Rasheed, the Sindh government has contributed the most to this mangrove gain, along with several NGOs contributing to protecting and planting mangroves.

The study also mentioned that mangrove forests are one of the most productive ecosystems on earth. They are not only useful for climate change mitigation and adaptation but also act as natural fortresses. Mangroves are also proven to protect against tsunamis and cyclones. They also keep creeks and water channels clean by functioning as a buffer against sea intrusion and soil erosion.