Feasibility of Chashma Right Bank Canal Project to be Completed Within Nine Months: Khattak

Federal Minister for Defense and Chairman steering committee on CRBC, Pervaiz Khan Khattak, has directed WAPDA to complete the feasibility of the Chashma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) project within nine months as this project is vital for the agricultural development of KPK province.

He said that this project will be directly beneficial for irrigating 2,60,000 acres of barren land in KPK and should be treated as a special project. He said that the project had already been delayed considerably, and no delay in this regard would be tolerated.

Advertisement

He expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee on CRBC in the Parliament House today. The constitution of the steering committee was approved by the Speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, to review the progress of CPEC related Projects in KPK.

ALSO READ

KP Food Authority Completes Geo-Tagging of Food Business Across Province

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Arbab Shahzad, said that official bottlenecks would not be tolerated in this case as this project already has taken a lot of time to get its feasibility approved. He also sought a monthly progress report regarding the timeline of the projects. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, also remarked that this project is treated as a special project and feasibility of this project be prepared at the earliest, so the project is started the next year.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, Chairman CPEC standing Committee, Mr. Shair Ali Arbab, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Arbab Shazad, Minister for Finance KPK, Mr. Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MNA, Mr. Yaqoob Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary KPK and other Senior officers of federal and provincial departments including WAPDA, Irrigation, and Finance also attended the meeting.