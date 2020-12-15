KP Govt Announces TREK to Promote Eco-Tourism

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the World Bank and Nestle Pakistan, has launched Travel Responsibility for Experiencing Ecotourism in KP (TREK), a multi-pronged program to promote responsible tourism in the province.

In this regard, an official launch ceremony was recently held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the chief guest.

Under the TREK program, all stakeholders will start awareness campaigns for tourists and train local communities and businesses on waste minimization and collection in the province.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran said that the promotion of eco-tourism will not only help the country achieve enhanced economic development but it will also create more employment opportunities for the local population.

He noted that ensuring environmental protection of tourist destinations in the province is the need of the hour as the incumbent provincial government’s tourism-friendly initiatives have resulted in an unprecedented increase in tourism.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, said that the provincial government has prioritized the construction of roads in the province to facilitate tourists by improving accessibility.