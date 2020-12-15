Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan, today.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister conveyed warm sentiments for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the fraternal Saudi people.

HRH Prince Sultan conveyed condolences over the sad demise of Dr. Naeem Ghani, the late Chairman of Sultana Foundation. Prime Minister Imran Khan also condoled the demise of Dr. Naeem Ghani and lauded his selfless devotion to the Foundation throughout his lifetime.

The Prime Minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronized by Prince Sultan. He also praised the Foundation’s philanthropic ideology, which is aimed at socioeconomic welfare of the vulnerable segment of society.

The Prime Minister assured support and cooperation for the Foundation in pursuit of its noble mission.

The Prime Minister and His Royal Highness also reaffirmed longstanding, and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.