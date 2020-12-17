Pakistan Reports Second-Highest Number of Deaths From COVID-19 to Date

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, stated that Pakistan has reported 105 more deaths due to the coronavirus within the last twenty-four hours, which is the second-highest since the pandemic affected the country. This has reportedly taken Pakistan’s death toll from COVID-19 to 9,010.

While chairing an online event about the reinforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second wave of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dr. Sultan said,

The virus has even reached the areas that were unaffected during the first wave of the pandemic. The burden on the hospitals is increasing rapidly due to which we have increased their capacity. I request the masses to strictly adhere to the SOPs.

Dr. Sultan added that the number of coronavirus cases is escalating at the same pace recorded in June.

It was also revealed in the online session that was jointly organized by the Ministry of National Health Services (MNHS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) that the total count of confirmed cases in the country has reached 440,000.

The federal and provincial governments, along with the health departments and administrative services, are taking strict measures to mitigate the pandemic by enforcing all the necessary preventive steps.

Data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) revealed that the national COVID-19 positivity ratio is 7.2 percent, while the highest positivity rate of 18.76 percent has been observed in Karachi, followed by 16.56 percent in Hyderabad, and 15.99 percent in Peshawar,

Note that the highest number of deaths reported in the country was 124 on 15 June.