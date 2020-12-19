FDA Approves Moderna as USA’s Second COVID-19 Vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna as the country’s second coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was authorized a day after the agency’s panel of outside experts endorsed its use and a week after the FDA approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is now being distributed.

America has decided to purchase 200 million doses of Moderna and six million doses are ready for shipment.

The vaccine will first be administered to health care workers, followed by elderly people. The groups next in line will be recommended by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s panel of experts.

The FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, said,

With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day.

It is expected that Moderna’s shot will be used in far-flung rural hospitals. Although it will be stored and shipped at freezing temperatures, it does not need the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

