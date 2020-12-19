PIA Announces Special Discounts for Domestic Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced specially discounted fares for several domestic flights and has reduced its one-way fare from Islamabad to-Gilgit to Rs. 6,915 for facilitating tourism.

PIA announced the news via a tweet that read “Time to admire the highest peaks in the world in Gilgit!!”

The national flag carrier declared in another tweet: “Experience the beauty of SKARDU with PIA!!”

PIA’s passengers can also travel from Quetta to Karachi and Lahore for as low as Rs. 8,711 with a maximum baggage allowance of 40 kg now.

The airline has also announced special fares in consideration of the winter vacations that have just started across the country, and people are beginning to show an interest in traveling at affordable rates.

PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Marshal Arshad Malik, has directed the airline’s officials to work with renewed zeal and enthusiasm for the betterment of the airline and to provide the best services to its local and international passengers.

