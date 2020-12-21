Minister of Commerce Discusses Trade With Central Asian Republics

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, held a consultative meeting at the Ministry of Commerce on matters relating to Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Abdul Razak Dawood briefed the session on his meetings with the leadership of Afghanistan during his visit to the country last month which preceded the visit of the Prime Minister to Kabul.

The Adviser was informed that further to these visits, a lot of work has been done. Consultations have started with all stakeholders to negotiate a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Afghanistan and work is continuing in this regard. He was also informed that work on the revision of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) was in the final stages.

The Advisor was further informed that a delegation from Afghanistan will visit Pakistan from 28 to 30th December 2020 to hold talks on the PTA, APTTA, and establishment of Joint Border Markets (JBMs).

Also as a follow-up to the visit of Dr. Sardor U. Umurzakov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan for Investment in International Trade in September 2020, Mr. Dawood also held a video-conference with Dr. Umurzakov in the past week to discuss the progress made since his visit to Pakistan and ways and means to further increase Pakistan’s trade with Uzbekistan and CARs.

The Advisor reiterated that Pakistan has always believed in a free flow of goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian Republics. Dr. Umurzakov appreciated the sentiments and resolve expressed by Pakistan for the improvement of trade relations.

He invited the Advisor and his team to visit Uzbekistan in January 2021 to have an inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Economy in Tashkent, which will examine the prospects of PTA between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.