Pakistani Rupee Witnesses a Sudden Big Drop Against the US Dollar

The start of the week has shown mixed results for the Pakistan Rupee in the interbank market.

On the first trading day of the current week, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) lost 62 paisas against US Dollar (USD) in today’s interbank session as the currency closed the trade at Rs. 160.71 as compared with Friday’s closing of Rs. 160.08.

Advertisement

The rupee traded within a range of 47 paisas per USD, showing an intraday high bid of 160.71 and an intraday low offer of 160.27.

ALSO READ

SBP All Set To Launch Consultation on Banking on Equality Policy for Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion

However, the local currency gained Rs. 3.5 against the Pound Sterling as the day’s closing quote stood at Rs. 213.29 while during the previous trading session, it was closed at Rs. 216.80.

A.A.H Soomro, Managing Director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities, while commenting on the rupee said,