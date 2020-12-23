British-Pakistani Becomes Youngest Member of Opposition in House of Lords

The Co-founder and National Coordinator of Labour Friends of Kashmir, Wajid Khan, has been appointed as a Member of the British House of Lords.

The British citizen of Pakistani origin is the youngest member of the Opposition in the House of Lords elected from Burnley, Lancashire.

He was a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the North West England (European Constituency) from 2017 to 2019 and has served in Britain’s Foreign Affairs Committee and Human Rights Committee.

Khan, who has his roots in Kharian tehsil of district Gujrat, Pakistan, is known to be vocal on issues like fracking, climate change, gender equality, and human rights violations in Kashmir.

Prior to his appointment as an MEP, he had taught at the University of Central Lancashire for 12 years and was a course leader in community leadership for 11 years.