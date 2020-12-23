IT Minister Asks Mobile Operators to Offer Special Bundle Offers to Facilitate Students

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday asked cellular Mobile operators to offer special bundle offers, especially for students to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired an emergency meeting on the handling of COVID-19 challenges at the Ministry of IT.

Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, and Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd.) Amir Azeem Bajwa, were also present in the meeting. Representatives of the cellular mobile operators were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is committed to the promotion of information technology in the country. He said that role of IT is vital for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the efficient use of IT could help us regarding online education.

Lauding the role of the telecom industry, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the Ministry of IT will fully cooperate with the telecom industry, adding that all the issues of cellular mobile operators will be resolved. The Federal Minister also asked cellular mobile operators to offer a special bundle offer, especially for students.

He also emphasized the need for joint efforts to fight COVID-19.

CEO Universal Service Fund, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, and representatives from the Special Communication Organization (SCO), Frequency Allocation Board, PTCL, and senior officers of the ministry also attended the meeting.