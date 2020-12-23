Porto Montenegro Citizenship by Investment Can Be Your Fast Track to a Second Passport

In what can only be called sad irony, the Western world has become increasingly restrictive of accepting ‘foreigners’ as part of its national fabric at the peak of globalization. The trends have shifted dramatically over the past two decades following some unfortunate happenings around the world. It has adversely impacted international movement for leisure, business, and permanent settlement, particularly from the East.

Every passing year, the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and other top immigration destinations around the world only make it tougher for outsiders to relocate. Visa restrictions, coupled with a troubled job market and the rule of ‘nationalist’ regimes in some of these countries have compounded the hardships of immigration. Many have lost hope of obtaining a useful second passport, while countless dreams of a better life abroad shatter.

However, the situation may not be that hopeless after all as there are still some fast-track immigration and citizenship options available. One of them, the fastest and probably the most sure-shot is the ‘Citizenship by Investment’ option that the many Caribbean and European countries currently offer.

The most notable offering at the moment is in Montenegro – a small European country considered one of the jewels of the Mediterranean. The Citizenship by Investment Programme is now available within one of the country’s most attractive areas – the flagship development and superyacht marina, Porto Montenegro.

What is Porto Montenegro?

Porto Montenegro is a beautiful international coastal development owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), located in Tivat Municipality on the coast of Montenegro – a country in southeast Europe, on the Adriatic shores of the Balkans with a population less than 650,000. One of Montenegro’s havens, Porto Montenegro is a luxury residential village and superyacht marina like no other.

Porto Montenegro is located in the UNESCO protected Bay of Kotor and offers an international retail and dining scene with world-class bars and bistros, and an array of sports, leisure, and cultural amenities, bringing together established international brands and local businesses. Giving the destination a year-round appeal, Porto Montenegro also offers a dynamic mix of retail units encompassing fashion and accessories, day spas, and hair salons, alongside yachting services and amenities.

What is Citizenship by Investment?

Also known as Immigrant Investor Programs, Citizenship by Investment allows foreigners to become a citizen by simply making an investment in a pre-defined area. There are some Caribbean and Mediterranean countries that have active and thriving CBI programs nurturing the concept of global citizenship where a person’s identity transcends geographic or political borders.

Citizenship by Investment criteria varies from country to country. Some countries point foreign investment towards business setup and local job creation, while others mandate purchasing of real estate, non-refundable contributions to certain government development funds, or investment in specific target industries. The goal however is the same: to ensure that the investment contributes to the welfare, progression, and economic development of the country.

About Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment Program

Like other CBI programs, Montenegro has launched its Citizenship by Investment Program (CBIP) with the aim of encouraging and facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI). To enter the program, the applicant is required to make a donation of €100,000 to a Montenegrin government development fund and make an investment of €450,000 in a government-approved development project.

Some key prerequisites for the applicants include a valid passport, proof of a clean criminal record, and the ability to demonstrate that the investment funds have been legally obtained. A total of 2,000 citizenship applications are available over a period of three years, and the program expires once the quota is filled or the three-year period lapses.

There are no language requirements for Montenegro’s Citizenship by Investment Program and unlike other CBI programs that require you to be physically present in the country for the process, Montenegro demands no obligation to relocate. Above all, you will be granted full Montenegrin citizenship if your application is successful.

Porto Montenegro is by far one of the most attractive investments in the country and among the fastest-selling developments in this part of the world. The development is well established, built by a reputable developer with a proven track record that offers a variety of real estate investment opportunities alongside citizenship.

Its latest development, Boka Place is among the few qualified developments located on Montenegro’s south coast eligible for this program. The time to invest is now as the entire program is limited in availability.

The countless benefits of Montenegrin Citizenship

Obtaining Montenegrin citizenship comes with numerous benefits. Holding a Montenegrin passport allows visa-free movement to 124 countries including the Schengen Area, Russia, and Turkey. Plus, you’ll have a second passport that’s 34th strongest in the world. Above all, you’ll be a citizen of an official EU candidate that has a planned accession by the year 2025.

All that aside, Montenegro is a beautiful country highly developed yet rich in pristine nature. The multinational, multilingual culture and community of Montenegro, coupled with its fantastic Mediterranean climate make it an ideal relocation destination. Plus, the cost of living is lower compared to mainstream Europe and attractive tax benefits simply add to the country’s appeal for immigration aspirants of the world.

