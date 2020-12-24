FBR Orders All Concerned Offices to Remain Open Till Midnight on December 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) will remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on Thursday, December 31, 2020 to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties & taxes.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, the Chief Commissioners-IR are requested to establish liaison with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches on December 31, 2020 to the respective branches of SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2020 as per State Bank of Pakistan’s letter.