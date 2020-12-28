KP Declares Emergency Amid Record-Breaking Cold Spell

Following the freezing temperatures recorded in numerous districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has declared a state of emergency to deal with worsening weather conditions.

The Relief Department has also directed the district administrations to set up safe havens for people who will be hit the hardest by the harsh weather conditions.

In a notification issued by the Relief Department, the local authorities are to construct shelters with proper heating and to provide three hot meals for the residents. They are also to evacuate people residing in the hills in case of heavy snowfall or torrential rains.

The deputy commissioners of all the districts are to either set up new shelters or recommence the use of the existing shelters for emergencies. The Relief Department has directed them to contact the DG PDMA in the event of a mass emergency.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has also been notified to arrange for tents and beds for these shelters at the earliest possible. All the districts already have supplies in bulk for the shelters that are ready for emergency circulation.