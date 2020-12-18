Cold Weather to Intensify in Coming Days: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills will intensify the cold across the country and that the ongoing cold wave in the upper regions is likely to continue until Saturday.

According to the weather department, cold and dry weather with chilly winds is expected in most parts of Sindh within the next twenty-four hours. The upper parts of the province including Sukkur, Rohri, and Larkana are likely to experience fog during the morning and night.

Sindh’s chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, said that a cold spell has gripped the country following the rain and snowfall in the upper parts of the country.

“Cool or cold and dry weather with hazy or misty mornings is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh in the next twenty-four hours,” he said.

The mercury dropped to 11 degrees Celcius over the last two nights and is expected to fall even lower in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Karachi is expected to go down to 7 degrees Celsius with dry and windy conditions on Friday and Saturday, Sarfaraz added.