Cabinet Approves the Establishment of Special Technology Zone in Islamabad

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the Special Technology Zone on 120 acres of land in Islamabad.

Briefing media about the decision of the Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, said that the cabinet also approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Gilgit Baltistan for three years. He said FC would be deployed in the Forest, Wildlife, and Environment departments of GB to ensure the protection of natural beauty.

Syed Shibli Faraz said the cabinet approved the release of Rs. 219.30 million to the Ministry of Health to operationalize the recently constructed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in Islamabad.

The Minister said that the cabinet was briefed regarding the continuation of the anti-encroachment drive in the Federal Capital. He said that illegal structures will be removed within six months.

He said that the meeting was also updated about the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. He said that with the blessing of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing Corona related equipment.

The Information Minister said that the cabinet also discussed the disinformation network, recently unearthed by the European Union, against Pakistan to hit our economy, institutions and spread chaos in the country. He said that, unfortunately, Pakistan Democratic Movement is carrying forward the Indian agenda for creating disinformation about Pakistan. He further said that the government is seriously taking notice of all these things. He said the opposition is either intentionally or unintentionally pursuing the Indian agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM on Petroleum Division, Nadeem Babar, said that the cabinet also discussed the gas situation in the country. He said that the government has made arrangements of importing 12 cargoes of LNG to meet the energy requirements of the next month. He assured that there would be no planned load-shedding of gas for export, domestic, and commercial sectors.

Nadeem Babar said that despite the delay of 18 months caused by the Sindh Government, we completed the construction of a 17-kilometer long gas pipeline on the 24th of this month. He said this would improve the gas situation in the country.

Regarding the letter written by the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding giving Sindh’s gas to other provinces, Nadeem Babar said that the Sindh Government is deliberately distorting facts. The SAPM said that he had briefed all the chief ministers, including Murad Ali Shah, during the Council of Common Interest meeting held in June this year that only 100 million cubic feet of Sindh’s gas are being used outside the province.

He said that ever since the PTI has come to power, it was decided to prioritize the people of Sindh for the gas produced in their province.

Answering a question, Nadeem Babar replied that uninterrupted gas supply is being provided to the export sector as per the decision of ECC.