Govt Forms Task Force to Evaluate National Population Census

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has formed a task force to assess the existing practices for conducting the upcoming national population census.

Have directed Setting up a committee headed by dy chairman planning commission to review global/regional best practices for carrying out national population census. We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys confidence of all regions & stakeholders — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 30, 2020

After making the announcement on Twitter, Umar added that the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, will head the committee.

The Census-2017 was approved in a meeting of the cabinet that was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) expressed its disdain for alleged cold-shoulder treatment by the government regarding various delimitation factors.

The senior attendees of the meeting recommended amendments in line with international standards that will enable taking the census every three years.

Talking to a news outlet, the Minister for Information, Shibli Faraz, said,

“The cabinet approved Census-2017 and recommended some amendments so that the exercise could be carried out after every three years and not 10 years”.

The approved census report was forwarded to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with a statement by the minister that the council will amend the existing regulations pertaining to nationwide surveys.

“Circumstances change within days, so why wait for 10 years for the next census?” he remarked.

If achieved, the new practices for future population surveys will provide a residential cover on a broader spectrum to every citizen.

Sources claimed that details on further developments will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021.