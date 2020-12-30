PTA Publishes Independent Cellular Quality of Service Survey Results for 4th Quarter 2020  

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has published Independent Cellular Quality of Service (QoS) Survey Results of 4th Quarter (Q4) of 2020 on the PTA website.

To measure the performance and service quality of 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS / HSPA+), and 4G (LTE), of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), PTA performed the independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey using the newly procured automated QoS monitoring and benchmarking tool “Smart-Benchmarker” from November 23 to December 11, 2020, in Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors/colonies. During the survey, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of Data Service, SMS Service, and Voice Services have been measured.

ALSO READ

PTA Issues Notices to Google & Wikipedia for Disseminating Sacrilegious Content

The performance of voice services of CMOs has been checked by measuring the Grade of Service, Service Accessibility, Call Connection Time, Call Completion Ratio, and End-to-End Speech Quality.

Grade of Service is the probability that the end customer cannot access the mobile services when requested if it is offered by a display of the network indicator on the mobile phone. In simple words, the Grade of Service is Network Blocking. None of the CMOs have achieved the Grade of Service of <2 percent in all the surveyed cities.

Service Accessibility is the probability that the user can access the desired service. Given network accessibility is a precondition for this phase. None of the CMOs have achieved the Service Accessibility of > 98% in all the surveyed cities.

Call Connection Time is the time between sending complete call initiation information by the caller and the in return receipt of call setup notification. In simple words, it is the time between dialing a number and hearing the ring-back tone.

None of the CMOs have achieved the Call Connection Time of < 6.5 Seconds in all the surveyed cities.

Call Completion Ratio is the probability that a service, once obtained, will continue to be provided under given conditions for a given time duration or until deliberately terminated by either caller (A-party) or receiver (B-party). In simple words, this KPI provides information about Call Drops. None of the CMOs have achieved the Call Completion Ratio of > 98% in all the surveyed cities.

End-to-End Speech Quality is the degree of speech quality that a listener perceives at the terminal/mobile with a talker at the other end. In simple words, it provides information about the clarity of voice. None of the CMOs have achieved the End-to-End Speech Quality/ Mean Opinion Score of > 3 in all the surveyed cities.

ALSO READ

Zong Serves PTA With a Rs. 600 Billion Damages Claim

Inter System Handover is the measurement of success of Handover in 3G/2G for Circuit Switched Voice. Telenor & Ufone have not achieved the Inter System Handover for Circuit Switched Voice Only of >98 percent in all the surveyed cities.

The performance of data services of CMOs has been checked by measuring User Data Throughput and Signal Strength (i.e., Received Signal Code Power (RSCP) for 3G and Reference Signal Receive Power (RSRP) for 4G).

User Data Throughput is a KPI that defines user data rate (Internet speed) to be provided by CMOs to mobile users across the coverage areas.

CMOs have achieved the threshold value of minimum 256Kbps of 3G User Data Throughput in all surveyed cities. Except for Zong at Lahore, Peshawar, and Kabirwala, and Ufone at Quetta, CMOs have achieved the threshold value of minimum 2Mbps of 4G User Data Throughput in surveyed cities.

Mobile Network Signal Strength is measured in decibels (dBm). Signal Strength can range from approximately -30 dBm to -100 dBm. The closer that number is to 0, the stronger is the signal. In general, anything better than -85 decibels is considered a usable signal.

After a detailed analysis of the survey results, PTA found the voice and SMS services of the CMOs below the minimum required licensing standards. Whereas, data services of all CMOs were found satisfactory and up to the mark.

ALSO READ

PTA Asked to Ban Misleading Ads for Illegal Housing Societies

Cellular mobile operators have missed most of the key performance indicators (KPIs) set in their license, and applicable regulations revealed an independent quality of service survey carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In CMOs licenses, Mobile Signal Strength minimum level outdoor is defined as -100dBm with 90 percent confidence.

Signal Strength

Category Description

1. -65 to 0 Excellent Strong Signal with Maximum Data Speed

2. -75 to -65 Good Strong Signal with Good Data Speed

3. -85 to -75 Fair Fair, Useful & Reliable Data Speed is Attainable

4. -100 to -85 Poor Marginal Data Speed with Possibility of Drop-Out

5. -140 to -100 Very Poor / No Performance will Drop Drastically

The analysis of signal strength samples recorded during the driving test on survey routes revealed the following:

Ufone has a higher percentage of 3G Excellent Coverage, which resulted in higher 3G User Data Throughput. The highest percentage of 3G Excellent Coverage was 86.5 percent of Ufone at Karachi, whereas the lowest percentage was 18.9 percent of Jazz at Kabirwala.

The average percentage of 3G Excellent Coverage of Ufone, Zong, Telenor, and Jazz was found as 70.8 percent, 62.3 percent, 58.9 percent, and 52.3 percent, respectively.

The average percentage of 3G Good Coverage of Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone was 31.7 percent, 28 percent, 27.5 percent, and 21.2 percent, respectively.

The average percentage of 3G Fair Coverage of Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone was 12.9 percent, 11.5 percent, 8.8 percent, and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Jazz has a higher percentage of 4G Excellent Coverage, which resulted in higher 4G User Data Throughput.

The highest percentage of 4G Excellent Coverage was 41.7 percent of Jazz at Karachi, whereas the lowest percentage was 0.8 percent of Telenor at Kabirwala.

ALSO READ

LHC Orders FIA to Book Google & Wikipedia for Offensive Content

The average percentage of 4G Excellent Coverage of Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone, was 22.2 percent, 17.3 percent, 14.4 percent, and 6.6 percent, respectively.

A lower percentage indicates that CMOs require further network expansion to serve the customers better. The average percentage of 4G Good Coverage of Zong, Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone, was 39.1 percent, 34 percent, 27.5 percent, and 24.5 percent, respectively.

The average percentage of 4G Fair Coverage of Ufone, Zong, Telenor, and Jazz was 33.6 percent, 33 percent, 29.7 percent, and 29.2 percent, respectively.

The average percentage of 4G Poor Coverage of Ufone, Telenor, Jazz, and Zong was 32.3 percent, 24.3 percent, 14 percent, and 13.2 percent, respectively.

The performance of SMS services of CMOs has been checked by measuring SMS Success Rate and End-to-End SMS Delivery Time.

SMS Success Rate

SMS Success Rate is the probability that a short message is delivered successfully, end-to-end when requested, and relevant information is displayed on the mobile phone. It provides information about the successful delivery of SMS.

None of the CMOs have achieved the threshold value of SMS Success Rate of 99 percent in all surveyed cities.

End-to-End SMS Delivery Time is the time between sending a short message to a short message center and receiving the very same short message at the intended mobile phone (receiver). It provides the average time taken for delivery of a short message from sender to recipient.

ALSO READ

Trade Agreements Between Pakistan and Afghanistan to be Finalized Soon: Razak Dawood

Except for Telenor at Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, CMOs have achieved the threshold value of SMS End-to-End Delivery Time of 12 Seconds in surveyed cities.

Based on the survey results, PTA has directed the CMOs to rectify the identified anomalies and take corrective measures to improve voice, SMS, and data services up to the licensed standards within 30 days.