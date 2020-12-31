HEC and Oxfam Collaborate to Implement Sexual Harassment Policy in Universities

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Oxfam in Pakistan have collaborated to implement HEC’s policy on ‘Protection against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)’ by providing technical support to universities for a Complaint Response Mechanism to address the incidents of sexual harassment.

Adviser (Administration and Coordination) HEC Awais Ahmed, and Country Director Oxfam Syed Shahnawaz Ali, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in a ceremony held at a hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Director-General (HRD) HEC Aayesha Ikram, Consultant Policy and Legal Affairs HEC Dr. Daud Munir, Director University Advancement HEC Dur-e-Shahwar, Programme Manager (Gender Justice) Oxfam Seher Afsheen, and Gender Specialist Oxfam, Sartaj Abbasi also attended the ceremony.

The HEC and Oxfam will supervise the initiatives and capacity building of the staff of the Inquiry Committees involved in handling sexual harassment complaints.

While appreciating the efforts of the HEC in addressing abuse and harassment in universities, Shahnawaz Ali said