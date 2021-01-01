CAA to Install E-Gates at Major Airports to Facilitate Travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to install e-gates at all major airports which will scan travelers’ passports and clear their immigration without any delay.

E-gates also serve as an automated self-service barrier at immigration checkpoints on airports. It will use facial recognition technology to ascertain whether a traveler is a security risk or not.

The e-gates will be installed at seven major airports, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad in two phases. The data will be protected under cybersecurity law.

In the first phases, e-gates will be installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, and the New Islamabad International Airport. The remaining airports of the country will receive this facility in the second phase.

The CAA has also issued tender notices in this regard. A spokesperson of the Aviation Authority said that interested companies will be able to submit their bids by January 15, 2021.

He said that the state of the art technology will provide international traveling facilities to passengers.