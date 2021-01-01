KP Launches Mobile App For BRT Peshawar

On Thursday, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Transport, Shah Muhammad, introduced the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Zu Peshawar’s Mobile application. While commenting on the development, SACM added that smart access to the BRT services is intended to offer maximum convenience to the commuters.

The SACM further stated that TransPeshawar BRT’s Smartphone app is the first of its kind in Pakistan, with its user-friendly interface designed to provide the users with easy access to various features of the service. The features include:

Ability to plan a trip

Zu credit with Zu wallet

Easy top-up

Real-time bus schedule

Locating nearby bicycle station

Access to travel history

Fare payments through mobile devices

The SACM advised the public to use the app as it would also help prevent a more devastating 2nd wave of COVID-19. He said that the BRT project has been very well received by the public.

A government spokesperson recently informed that over 130,000 passengers use the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service every day, and more than 8 million people have used it since its launch.

He added that since the commencement of the service, over 600,000 Zu cards have been distributed among its users, of which 400,000 were distributed for free. He commented that the numbers prove BRT service a massive success.