Oppo Reno5 4G Launched With a More Affordable Price Tag and Same Specs

Last month, Oppo announced the 5G compatible Reno5 and Reno5 Pro duo. Almost three weeks after the launch, the company has now announced the toned down Oppo Reno5 4G for people who are looking for a budget-friendly option.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the Smartphone looks exactly like its siblings. It is built around a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers full sRGB coverage in Light mode while Vivid mode goes over 100% on sRGB and covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset, the same chipset used in Reno4 4G launched a few months ago. However, the Reno5 4G brings several improvements over the 4-series to put it more in line with the other Reno5 models.

In terms of storage, the handset offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal. It runs ColorOS 11 flavored Android 11.

Cameras

The highlight of Reno5 4G is its cameras. The smartphone stars a 64 MP quad-camera system on the back. The main sensor is complimented with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

For selfies, it comes with a 44 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4300 mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

It will launch in Vietnam first and will cost $375. Shipments will start on 9th January 2021.

Specifications