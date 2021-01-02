Huawei P50 Pro Shows Up in a Leaked Image

Now that Huawei’s Mate 40 launch is out of the way, it is time to look forward to the next big release, the P50 series. Renowned leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, has given us an early look at the Huawei P50 Pro.

Similar to all recent Huawei flagships, the P50 Pro will retain the waterfall display with extreme curves on the sides. The volume buttons are visible in the image, meaning that it will not have virtual ones seen on the Huawei Mate 30/40 phones.

Unlike the P40 Pro, it will only have a single punch-hole front camera. With only a single camera, Huawei has most likely removed the IR-based face-unlock feature.

The earpiece is not clearly visible in the image, but Oneaks reports that it will be a traditional earpiece, unlike the vibrating screen feature the P40 featured.

In a previous leak from tipster Teme we have heard that the P5o Pro will feature a triple camera setup similar to the Mate 40, but with an upgraded main camera and ultrawide camera. He also says that it will have a single punch-hole camera similar to the P30, which goes in line with the latest report from Onleaks.

The Huawei P50 series is not expected to arrive until March this year as previous P series phones have always released during the same month.