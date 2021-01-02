Sindh to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine by Mid-January

Sindh’s Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Fazl Pechuhu, has announced that the province will get almost 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-January.

While chairing a meeting on the subject, Dr. Pechuhu said that the vaccine will be made available to the province with the help of the National Vaccine Task Force and the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

“Nearly 250,000 vaccines will be provided to the province after the second week of the ongoing month,” she said.

She stated that two doses of the vaccine will be administered to an individual with an interval of 21 days.

In the first phase, the healthcare professionals and other front-line workers working at the COVID-19 wards will be vaccinated, following which people above 60 years of age and those with comorbid conditions will be vaccinated in the second phase.

“The first phase will include workers in the public and private health sector,” she added.

The vaccinations will be administered at the Expo Centre in Karachi, where 50 cubicles will be set up for the purpose, and 5,000 individuals will be vaccinated every day.

The individuals who are designated to be vaccinated will be informed of it beforehand via a telephone call and will receive a vaccination card afterward.