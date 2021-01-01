Education Minister Weighs In On Possibility Of Schools Reopening From Jan 11

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, has added to the uncertainty looming around the reopening of educational institutes from January 11, 2021.

Speaking in a TV show on Friday, Mahmood said that the opening of schools on the given date is unlikely due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While admitting that the schools’ closure has impacted students’ education, Mahmood maintained that they cannot risk children’s lives for the sake of education.

There is no denial to the fact that the education suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 lockdown, however, we managed to continue the education process through online classes.

He said that the new mutation of COVID-19 has entered Pakistan, and the situation is being closely monitored. Any decision on the resumption of on-campus classes will be made with the input of the Ministry of Health.

A meeting of inter-provincial education ministers has been convened on January 4 to review the situation, in which the officials of the health ministry will share their input. A decision on whether or not to reopen schools will be taken according to their advice.

The minister also vowed to implement the national uniform curriculum from 2021 to enforce a single curriculum in all public, private schools and madrasahs.

Note that the educational institutes across the country were closed on November 26 due to the second outbreak. As per the federal government’s announcement, the schools will remain closed until January 10. The reopening of schools afterward will depend upon improvement in the COVID-19 situation.