Punjab Education Minister Announces New Promotion Criteria for Students

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas, has announced the schedule for reopening of schools and criteria for students’ promotion to the next classes.

Unlike the outgoing year, the education ministry will not employ an automatic promotion criteria and students will need to show progress to receive their results prior to promotion.

While addressing a press conference after attending the inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting, Raas stated that schools will reopen in a phased manner, with secondary students (9th, 10th, 11th, 12, and A/O-Levels) joining schools from the 18th of January.

He said that students of class 8th and below will join from January 25, while all universities will reopen on February 1. However, online classes may resume from the 11th of January.

ALSO READ

Investigation Exposes Corruption Worth Trillions in Sindh’s Pension Funds

Promotion Criteria

Reflecting on the students’ promotion to the next grade, Murad Raas informed that no student will be promoted to the next grade without examination. The provincial and federal ministries have decided to employ a different method instead of promoting students automatically without any review.

He said that promotion to the next grade will be decided on the basis of 50% homework/assignments, and 50 percent of marks in exams.

Reopening Schedule

Online learning may resume on January 11

Grades 9 to 12 and A/O-Levels will start on January 18

Grades 1 to 8 will start on Jan 25

Higher education classes at universities and colleges to start from February 1

Board exams to be conducted in May and June

ALSO READ

Muhammad Asif Claims Pakistan Cricket Team is Selected by a PTI Senator

The minister also noted that schools have been advised to call 50 percent of the students on alternate days, adding that this policy will be implemented till vaccines aren’t available.