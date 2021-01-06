Russia Requests to Get Sputnik V Vaccine Registered in Pakistan

CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, has written a letter to SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, expressing interest in getting its COVID-19 vaccine registered in Pakistan.

The RDIF Chief has also sought details from the Health Ministry about the registration process of vaccines in the country.

Kirill Dmitriev noted that Russia had registered the world’s first effective Coronavirus vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ in August 2020.

Sputnik V offers 92% protection against viral infection and will be available for public use internationally next month.

The vaccine will be available for $10 per dose, wrote Dmitriev, adding that the Russian vaccine is much cheaper than other vaccines.

Sputnik V is administered in two shots 21 days apart. Its liquid form must be kept at -18°C while a freeze-dried version can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2-8°C.