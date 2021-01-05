Ministry of Health Gets Cabinet’s Approval for Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccine 

The Federal Cabinet has approved the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office on Tuesday, the Cabinet has given the Ministry of Health its approval to import coronavirus vaccine.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, who is also the chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), announced on December 30, 2020, regarding the same approval by the Cabinet. He said that the only remnant now is for DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) to approve a vaccine.

The statement issued today emphasizes that the approval has been given to protect human lives on time and an emergency basis. This was decided in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet held today in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Special Assistant for Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, briefed the Cabinet about the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of an inspection committee to improve the quality of exports of the fisheries industry. This committee will inspect the fish processing of fisheries plants in the country. It includes representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

The Cabinet also approved the resignation of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar as Chief Executive Officer, Alternative Energy Development Board, as well as the confirmed appointment of members of Press Council of Pakistan.

The Cabinet also offered Fateha for martyred laborers of the Machh incident in Balochistan, the student, Osama Satti, who was killed in the police firing incident in Islamabad, and the martyrs of the armed forces.