UHS Announces MBBS & BDS Admissions for Session 2020-2021

University of Health Sciences (UHS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the admissions to First Year MBBS/BDS in public sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab for the academic session 2020-21.

The application process will be completely online and will start on 11 January 2021. The closing date for submitting online applications is 22 January 2021. MBBS and BDS classes will commence from 1 March 2021.

Applicants bearing domicile of Punjab, a minimum of 65% marks in FSc (Pre-Medical), and 60% marks in National MDCAT-2020 are eligible to apply for admission in MBBS/BDS. Applicants having a domicile of Islamabad are eligible to apply on open merit seats.

Foreign and overseas Pakistanis having 550 marks in each subject of SAT-II or 500 marks in each subject of International MCAT are also eligible to apply for admission in MBBS/BDS.

However, foreign and overseas applicants must attach an equivalent certificate obtained from abroad while submitting the application.

Besides, candidates will be required to fulfill additional eligibility requirements for various categories of seats as mentioned in the prospectus.