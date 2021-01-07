Govt Cuts Off Gas Supply to CNG Sector

Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, speaking to the media on Tuesday, informed that the government has decided to cut off the gas supply to CNG stations across the country.

As per a media report, the government has suspended the supply to the CNG, on an immediate basis, due to the severe shortage of gas reserves. The increasing demand for gas on a domestic level, following the intensification of winter, has necessitated the suspension of supply for the CNG stations.

The PM’s aide informed the media that there has been a drastic slump in the production of gas over the past few days. The government has made this decision in hopes that in a couple of days, the gas pressure will return to normal.

Babar further informed that the domestic use of gas is being given priority, while the supply to general industries has been cut off. Additionally, he stated that gas companies reserve the right to not supply gas to captive power plants in winters.

A couple of weeks ago, the spokesperson of the Petroleum Division told the media that the government has arranged for 12 cargoes of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) due to arrive this month.

He added that additional LNG cargoes have also been sought to cope with the impending gas crisis as the winter intensifies across the country.