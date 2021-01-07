Govt. Imposes a Ban on HID Headlights in Islamabad

The Federal Government has decided to impose a ban on the use of HID headlights in vehicles as the authorities believe they contribute to road accidents. The government has imposed Section 144 on the use of high beam lights in vehicles in Islamabad and also issued a notification in this regard.

HID lights not only contribute to road accidents but are also know to short-circuit a vehicle’s electronics. According to the notification, the Federal Government has also imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of high beam lights. Additional District Magistrate, Rana Muhammad Waqas, has issued a notification under section 144.

A few months ago, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued the same notification, whereby they warned to take stern legal action against the users of headlights. The news reports also added that upwards of 1700 vehicles have been penalized during 2020 for the use of HID headlights.

Senior Superintendent ITP, Farrukh Rasheed, said that the HIDs are a menace to the traffic as they can startle the oncoming traffic or the motorist traveling in front of them, increasing the probability of a road accident. He added that ITP will strictly deal with such offenders of the traffic discipline.