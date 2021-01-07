Huawei Mate X2 Launch Postponed Once Again

Ever since Samsung introduced successor devices to the original Galaxy Fold, Huawei fans have been hoping to see a follow-up Mate X device too. The Huawei Mate X2 was reportedly going to launch this month but has been delayed yet again according to a new leak.

The leak comes from the notable tipster Teme, who claims that the launch has been moved forward from January, though there is no information on when it is going to happen now.

More postponed launches, this time Mate X2, originally plannet release on this month but currently it is postponed.#HuaweiMateX2 — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) January 6, 2021

The tweet does not mention any reasons for the delay either, but it likely has to do with Huawei’s current lack of chipset supply. The Huawei P50 series is set to debut soon and with the limited amount of Kirin 9000 flagship chips available, the company may be weighing its options as to which device should release first.

Although the original Mate X features an outward folding form factor, rumors believe that the Mate X2 is going to have an inwards folding design instead, akin to the Galaxy Fold. However, none of it will be confirmed until we start seeing official teasers.

In any case, we expect to see incremental improvements on the new Mate X, such as a bigger battery, an improved display, better cameras, etc. Stay tuned for updates.