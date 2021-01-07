KP Govt Finalizes Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated a comprehensive plan for the acquisition and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine in the province.

Under the plan, a Provincial Vaccine Administration and Coordination Cell (PVACC) has been set up which will be led by KP Health Secretary.

District Vaccine Administration and Coordination Cells (DVACC) have also been established in all 35 districts including the Tribal districts. Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) will lead the DVACCs which will work under the PVACC.

Moreover, the provincial government has set up 280 Health Vaccine Administration Cells (HVAC) across the province where frontline healthcare workers will be administered the Coronavirus vaccine in the first phase.

Earlier this week, the KP government trained provincial and district master trainers on vaccine administration. Now, cascade training is underway all over the province.

In order to counter unwanted reactions from the Coronavirus vaccine, the KP government has devised an adverse event following immunization (AEFI) strategy.

The provincial government has also completed the cold chain assessment and would develop the supply chain management mechanism after receiving the go-ahead from the federal government.